Police are looking for a 2005 Monte Carlo after the driver of the car was involved in a hit-and-run with a pedestrian.

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert on Monday evening for a driver who struck a pedestrian in Parker.

Investigators said the driver had allegedly been shoplifting at the Walmart on South Parker Road and fled the scene.

Witnesses said the driver ran a red light at Parker Road and Lincoln Avenue, which is when they struck a pedestrian who was in a designated walkway.

The driver did not stop and continued north on Parker Road.

Police are looking for a white 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo. The car has a Colorado license plate: AWR-S39. The windshield is cracked and the driver’s side airbag may have deployed.

The driver is believed to be wearing an oversized black T-shirt and black or gray basketball shorts. A female was also in the passenger seat of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

There is no word on the condition of the pedestrian.

If you have any information, contact Parker Police at 303-841-9800 or call 911.