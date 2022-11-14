Every year on November 14th since 1991, the International Diabetes Foundation and the World Health Organization highlights this day as World Diabetes Day.

The importance of this day is to help spread awareness about the illness throughout the world during a rising diabetes epidemic.

The primary goal of this day is to increase global diabetes awareness through campaigns that are seen by more than 1 billion people. Additionally, it supports IDF advocacy initiatives all year long. It aids in recognising the significance of taking coordinated action to combat diabetes.

Diabetes is a rampant health issue that continues to take a toll on people across the globe. It is a condition when the blood glucose or sugar levels get excessively high, which can invite other severe problems such as kidney failure and stroke. With a disease this dreadful, it becomes crucial to create awareness around it.

If you or someone you know is living with diabetes, here are some food items to include in your diet: citrus fruits, yogurt, chia seeds, mixed nuts and whole grains.

These food items and a healthy lifestyle will help you keep diabetes under control.