Last week the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan, 4 milligram naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray for over-the-counter nonprescription use, the first naloxone product approved for use without a prescription.

Our Medical Expert, Dr. Stephen Cobb shares his insight on why this will be such a helpful tool for citizens moving forward in the opioid epidemic.

The approval allows the antidote available to anyone and hopefully help save thousands of lives to those who may be overdosing from an opioid. Recently opioid overdoses have become the leading cause of accidental death in the United States, so this is a positive change.