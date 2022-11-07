Colorado has seen a rapid increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), particularly among infants and children below the age of two.

Dr. Reggie Washington the Chief Medical Officer at Rocky Mountain Health Center shares with us what we need to know about this serious virus.

The surge in infections has caused a rise in RSV hospitalizations in the Denver metro area, putting increased strain on limited hospital capacity.

RSV is a common respirator virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms and is the leading cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia. Most people recover in seven to 14 days.