October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and in the month of October, this is a great time to do those annual screening with mammography starting at the age of 40. According to our medical experts, Dr. Stephen Cobb and Dr. Julie Barone, women should check with their personal physician to help them decide when to stop screening.

Some women are at higher risk and should begin screening earlier and that is where it’s so important to meet with your personal physician who can help evaluate those risks, which may include personal history of cancer, family history and even ethnic background.