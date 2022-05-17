Just in time for when the kids get out of school for the summer. The Denver Museum of Nature & Science has a new exhibit that will exercise our brain.

The Denver Museum of Nature & Science special exhibits gallery explodes with maze experiences that propel you down paths of mystifying illusions and brain teasing puzzles in the “Mazes & Brain Games” experience, which opens May 20. Through dozens of puzzles and mazes you’ll discover surprises around every corner and new methods of problem solving through improvisation, trial and error, observation and testing, and logic and reasoning.

Mazes & Brain Games is created by Minotaur Mazes, a company specializing in interactive maze exhibits.