Mayor Hancock discusses, race, homelessness and COVID-19 in State of the City address

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock livestreamed the State of the City address on Facebook and Denvergov Monday morning.

During the 2020 State of the City Address, Hancock discussed the impact of COVID-19; including health of citizens, the toll on the economy, restrictions and the importance of coming together as a community.

Hancock mourned the loss of over 300 Denver residents and praised healthcare workers, first responders, city employees, grocery store, sanitation and all essential workers.

“We stood up two 24-hour shelters in record time and leased hundreds of motel rooms to protect our neighbors experiencing homelessness. We worked around the clock to bring in millions of masks, face shields, gowns and gloves to support those working on the front lines. Mayor Hancock on the city’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Hancock also warned the epidemic is far from over and stressed the importance of maintaining the use of face coverings and social distancing.

Concerns about the increase in crime and neighborhood safety were also addressed, along with a plea for people to put down their guns. A community driven plan to create strategies and support youth is being led by City Attorney Kristin Bronson.

COVID-19 and the safety of Denver’s homeless population solutions include temporary measures, stressing that encampments cannot continue as a long term solution.

That’s why we are permitting temporary – and I emphasize temporary – Safe Outdoor Spaces in more managed, safer, and sanitary conditions where people can be connected to critical services. Mayor Hancock on COVID-19 and helping homeless residents

Hancock addressed racism and need for continued change in law enforcement.

These times have created another uncomfortable, hard truth we must finally face: the hard truth that racism is still a problem in law enforcement across the nation. It cannot be ignored. And we have not ignored it in Denver. Mayor Hancock

Looking forward Hancock said Denver has the opportunity to “triumph over disease and hate, and rise as a society bonded together by our mutual fellowship and hope.”