DENVER (KDVR) — May 4 is the average date of the last freeze in Denver and is also why we typically tell people to wait until Mother’s Day to plant.

Ironically, some parts of metro Denver like the foothills and Palmer Divide had snow falling Wednesday morning.

The earliest Denver has had its last freezing temperatures was April 5 in 1977 and 1981.

The latest Denver has had freezing temperatures was June 8 back in 2007.

Thursday morning, temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s for metro Denver but spots along the Palmer Divide and foothills, where elevation is a little higher, could see lows close to the freezing mark of 32 degrees.

After Thursday morning, warming temperatures will keep lows in the 40s for the rest of the week. This gives the go-ahead to plant this Mother’s Day weekend and not have to worry about freezing temperatures.