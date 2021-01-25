‘Mass murder’ leaves 6 dead, including unborn child, in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN/NEXSTAR) — Six people were killed in a shooting in Indianapolis, and a juvenile was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Both Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randall Taylor referred to the incident as a “mass murder” during a Sunday afternoon press conference.

According to IMPD, the shooting occurred at a home before 4 a.m. Sunday and was not a random act.

Police were originally called to a nearby location around 3:45 a.m. where a juvenile was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken in critical condition to a hospital. Police said he is expected to survive.

Police confirmed Sunday afternoon that six people were killed inside the home, including a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

The victims have been identified as: 42-year-old Kezzie Childs, 42-year-old Raymond Childs, 18-year-old Elijah Childs, 13-year-old Rita Childs, 19-year-old Kiara Hawkins, and Baby Boy Hawkins, the unborn child of Kiara Hawkins.

“This morning, I heard four shots fired. I peeped out, didn’t see anything,” said neighbor Rivon Allen-Bailey.

But the neighbor in the home directly across from the scene says she didn’t hear anything.

“Well, they knocked on my door at 5, the police. Asked did I hear anything. I said no,” said neighbor Vicki Pinkston.

She broke down in tears once she learned of the killings. She said she never knew their names, only their kindness and friendly waves.

“They are so sweet. The ‘lil’ boy so sweet. Oh lord, they say ‘Hi, Miss, Vicki’ all the time…Now I gotta look over there and not hear they say ‘Hi Miss Vicki, how’s your day going,’” said Pinkston.