Mass gatherings at CU Boulder prompt student calls for shut down

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — There’s a buzz in the air as students at the University of Colorado Boulder finally return to campus, taking classes for the first time Monday.

But some students tell the Problem Solvers other students went straight to gathering and partying despite public health orders.

“It almost seemed like a regular weekend, despite everything going on,” senior Miles Levin said.

Levin took time over the weekend to drive through the University Hill neighborhood Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

“Just saw hordes of freshmen and upperclassmen congregating, meeting up with friends, heading to parties,” Levin said.

He even snapped a photo of about 100 students gathering together at Farrand Field at night, not social distancing, with very few wearing masks.

From Thursday to Sunday, Boulder Police responded to 121 noise complaints, but could not specify how many were parties thrown by students.

So far, University of Colorado Boulder has posted 16 positive cases through it’s medical services, but that doesn’t include testing from outside sources.

A spokesperson for the university says there isn’t a threshold to transition from in-person learning to shutting down campus and going fully remote. The university works closely with Boulder Public Health and relies on it’s data and figures, plus other metrics to make that decision.

As of Monday night, Boulder Public Health has not issued UC Boulder with any warnings or fines. A spokesperson released the following statement to the Problem Solvers on the gatherings over the weekend.

We are incredibly disappointed by the gatherings that occurred over this past weekend that did not adhere to the public health orders. While we understand the desire and need to spend time with friends, large gatherings, especially without face coverings and adequate social distancing are unacceptable and, frankly, unlawful. These actions put every person in the community at risk and will likely cause illness, hospitalization, and possibly even death for Boulder County residents. Beyond the health implications, not following public health orders puts our economy at risk; the more the virus spreads, the more people become ill, which means there’s fewer people available to work and fewer people spending in our stores and restaurants.