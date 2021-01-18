Martin Luther King Jr. Day Goes Virtual

Monday, MLK Jr. Day, Motus Theater, in collaboration with the ACLU of CO, is presenting a virtual performance that shows the humanity of us all.



The performance features the national award-winning slam poet Dominique Christina; Colorado’s own nationally touring a cappella group Spirit of Grace; formerly incarcerated monologists from Motus Theater’s JustUs project; and Boulder County DA, Michael Dougherty, with Jessica Howard, the campaign coordinator at the ACLU of CO, stepping into the shoes of one of those formerly incarcerated monologists by reading his story aloud and reflecting on the impact of doing so.