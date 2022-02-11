Marshall Fire victim warns others of scam offering money

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Marshall Fire victims already dealing with so much trying to pick up the pieces in the aftermath, are now being targeted by scammers trying to take money.

Camden Hall, a Boulder County resident who lost his home in the fire told FOX31 and Channel 2, someone on Instagram reached out offering him a donation to help after losing everything.

Hall said the scammer asked him to make a deposit of $187 and the donated funds of $1,500 would be transferred. He said after he made the deposit the scammer asked for an additional $405 for an additional charge called a PVC. Hall said he doesn’t know what PVC stands for.

The scammer posed under a company called Angel Group Funding under Eva Friendly Inc. Hall said the scammer claimed to be an angel investor and stopped responding once Hall asked for his money back.

He wants other victims from the fire to be careful because if it seems too good to be true that it could be.

FOX31 and Channel 2 reached out to the original Instagram user for more questions about the company and we have yet to hear back.