Marshall Fire survivors gifted home for a full year

A Marshall Fire survivor jumps in excitement after moving into her new home

COMMERCE CITY, Colo (KDVR) — We first told you about Julianne McKay last month.



The single mom, student and full-time worker, suddenly found herself in a cramped hotel room with her three kids following the Marshall Fire.

“It’s been hard for me to do everything,” said McKay. “But I just keep going.”



Her story resonated with developer Joe DelZotto, who owns Delwest.

“I had a lot of Delwest employees call me and up and text me and say, ‘What can we do?'” said DelZotto.

The company is in the midst of building a large development at the old Mile High Greyhound Park in Commerce City and quickly hatched a plan.

“We were planning to have a couple of model homes here, and the housing markets been very strong here, so we figured we could live without one of our model homes and be happy to give it to a family in need,” says DelZotto.

On Saturday, McKay and her three kids, Troy, Ginger and Ezekiel, stepped into their home for the first time.

They’ll get to live there rent free for an entire year, while figuring out what’s next.

“I have no words, this is amazing,” said McKay through tears. “Never would I have thought that this is what was going to happening, this is amazing.”Inside the home, even more surprises were in store.

A nonprofit called Build a Bedroom surprised the kids with toys, beds, art, and more.

Nine-year-old Ginger could barely contain her excitement, jumping up and down after walking into her bedroom.

“This is just the best,” she said. “I don’t know what else to say other than, ‘Wow!”

DelZotto says the reactions were priceless and hopes the generosity gives the family a leg up.

“There’s something in the air in Colorado. I don’t know what it is, but there’s a sense of giving, and community,” he says. “It’s more than just a house, it’s a community of people.”