Mark Redwine trial testimony focuses on scent, canines and general search effort

DURANGO, Colo. (KDVR) — Jurors in the Mark Redwine trial on Thursday learned more about the search effort to find Mark’s son, Dylan Redwine, in 2012.

La Plata County prosecutors charged Mark with killing the boy. The defense continues to paint the picture of a mysterious disappearance and death.

Prosecutors said Thursday they had no further witnesses to call, and trial ended early in the afternoon.

Some of the first of Dylan’s remains were found more than a half year after he went missing. La Plata County Search and Rescue was part of that effort. Rae Randolph, who assisted with the effort, worked to find Dylan with the help of her trained dog.

“What the dog is looking for … you call them scent rafts … they’re actually small little cellular pieces of information for the dog,” Randolph said on the witness stand.

The jury learned about Dylan’s belongings that were used to help dogs in trailing efforts.

“I needed [a] known Dylan Redwine scent article,” Randolph explained.

The prosecution has been working to dissuade jurors on the theory that Dylan may have been killed by wildlife. A La Plata County Sheriff’s investigator, who was present when Dylan’s skull was found, told the jury he did not see animal trails or other evidence of animals in the recovery area.

Experts who testified previously spoke about how the remains could have been moved by wildlife.

The jury also saw new evidence depicting the steep terrain in the search area. Some of Dylan’s remains were found in 2013. His skull was not discovered until 2015.

Law enforcement placed GPS trackers on Mark’s two personal trucks following the disappearance of Dylan, according to a La Plata County Sheriff’s investigator. The investigator testified on Thursday that no evidence from the devices proved to be helpful in the investigation.

An FBI agent who specializes in behavioral analysis also took the stand. The agent said he asked Mark to fill out a written statement concerning Dylan’s disappearance.

The agent looked for vague versus detailed information in the statement. He said vague information could correlate with someone trying to hide something. The FBI agent read the statement in court and remarked on how Mark was detailed on some events but not all events.

The FBI agent said Mark told him that Dylan had a cold sore and it was oozing blood. The agent then said the existence of a cold sore would be easy to verify with Dylan’s mom, along with attendants on his flight, who would have noticed a bleeding cold sore.

FILE – In this Nov. 26, 2012, file photo, a missing poster of 13-year-old Dylan Redwine hangs on a trail head sign next to Vallecito Reservoir in Vallecito, Colo. Opening statements are expected sometime Monday, June 21, 2021, in the delayed trial of a man accused of killing his 13-year-old son in southwest Colorado nearly a decade ago. Dylan Redwine disappeared during a court ordered Thanksgiving visit in 2012 and his remains were later found. (Shaun Stanley/The Durango Herald via AP, File)

The agent said Mark then changed his story and said Dylan started bleeding as they were throwing a football around at Mark’s home. The football hit Dylan causing him to spit blood on the floor, the agent said Mark told him.

Mark is charged with second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. He says he ran errands during Dylan’s visit in 2012 and claims Dylan was gone when he returned home.

Prosecutors believe Dylan confronted his dad about compromising and embarrassing pictures.

Trial is set to resume Friday morning. You can watch a live stream on FOX31 NOW.