DENVER (KDVR) — The Wednesday and Thursday snowstorm dumped 7.3 inches at Denver International Airport, making it the biggest snowfall total of the season so far.

The 7.3 inches measured this week increased the March 2022 snowfall total to 13.1 inches. This is above the historical monthly average of 11.3 inches that factors in March snow totals back to the 1800s.

Not only did this week’s snow boost totals above the month average but it also helped push the seasonal totals above average too.

The seasonal snowfall total from fall of 2021 to today is now at 47.1 inches. The average for this time of the season is 41 inches.

Denver has another chance to see accumulating snow next Monday and Tuesday.