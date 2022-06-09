DENVER (KDVR) — This Saturday, gun violence prevention will take center stage at hundreds of rallies and marches across the United States. Teens are coming together just as they did in 2018 following the deadly mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

This time the rallies are in response to 19 students and two teachers who were gunned down in a Texas classroom and what they said is a tragic lack of change.

According to the March for Our Lives homepage, there are 12 events happening across Colorado.

Brady Roland, a 17-year-old high school senior, is one of several teens responsible for organizing this weekend’s rally happening in Downtown Denver at Civic Center Park. She was also at a March for Our Lives march as a 13-year-old back in 2018.

“It’s probably the thing I care the most about,” Roland said.

She explained that he hopes those in power are just as fed up with gun violence and will join them this Saturday.

“Nine- and 10-year-olds died. Like they were shot to death at school and if that’s not enough to make you care, I don’t know what is,” Roland said.

The event at Civic Center Park will be a rally and not a march because organizers could not secure a permit for a march in time.

It will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Visit the March for Our Lives website for details about the events happening across the country, including in Colorado.