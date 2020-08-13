Mapping Tobacco Retailers near Schools

In a brand new, comprehensive mapping study across 30 major U.S. cities, including Denver, researchers have found that more than 60 percent of public schools, on average, are located within 1,000 feet of tobacco retailers.

Researchers also found there are far more tobacco retailers in the lowest-income neighborhoods than in the highest-income neighborhoods, and there is a startlingly high number of tobacco retailers in the 30 cities surveyed – far more than Starbucks coffee shops or McDonald’s restaurants.

Matthew Myers, President, Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids shares some of those key findings and what we can do to help curb tobacco among our youths.