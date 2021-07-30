Map out creative meal & snack strategies for return to in-person school season

When it comes to packing nutritious lunches and having the pantry stocked with convenient and wholesome after-school snacks, many parents may be a bit rusty after a year of remote and hybrid learning.

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, cookbook author and mom Maya Feller has a refresher course on how to help parents get prepared for their new back-to-school routine – from serving the right foods for fueling kids for in-class learning to packing a nutritious non-perishable lunch and stocking up on energizing on-the-go snacks.

Maya’s tips include:

Thinking Inside the (Bento) Box – Don’t let this popular Instagram lunch trend scare you! Maya will dissect how to confidently and quickly pack a Bento boxed lunch designed to deliver a healthful punch that will keep kids energized until the last bell (and ways to have kids get in on the packing fun!)

Nailing Non-Perishable Lunches – Don’t judge a lunch by its bag! Maya will lend advice on how to elevate the “brown bag” lunch with nutritious meal ideas that don’t require an ice pack (and can travel back home if needed).

Adding “Better for You” Snacks Into Rotation – Now is the time to get the pantry stocked with nutritious foods for after-school snacking. Maya will share new and trending snacks that kids will love and parents will feel good about.

Packing the Car Like a Pro – Whether it’s sports or coding camp, having the car stocked with the right on-the-go snacks is crucial when it’s time for activity drop-off and pick-up. Maya has no-mess ideas that score high on wholesome factor and support wellness.