NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — Family and friends of a 25-year-old whose body was discovered in the waters of the Northglenn treatment plant Aug. 24 are wondering how it got there after police said there was no foul play involved.

The city’s press release on the day Connor Theobold’s body was discovered reassured residents their drinking water was safe.

“Again, Northglenn water quality is not affected and tap water is perfectly safe to drink,” the release read.

But the police department has issued no updates on the investigation and the Adams County Coroner’s Office never put out a standard press release identifying the victim.

Instead, it is family and friends who told FOX31 that Theobold, a resident of Westminster, was the person found in the reservoir under mysterious circumstances.

“He was my baby. He had a heart that was so big, filled with so much compassion for other people,” said Pat Taylor who was married to Theobold’s father from the time he was 2 to the age of 12.

When asked if she was satisfied by the police’s conclusion of no foul play, Taylor responded, “No, because they can’t tell me how or when he died.”

Taylor reported her stepson missing Aug. 23 after she last spoke to him on Aug. 18.

Northglenn police declined an interview request with the Problem Solvers but a spokeswoman said detectives reviewed surveillance footage from the treatment plant between Aug. 18 (when a roommate last saw Theobold) and Aug. 24 when his body was discovered.

Police said the video didn’t show how Theobold might have accessed the treatment plant but a spokeswoman added the cameras don’t capture every angle of the reservoir and they aren’t useful at night so if Theobold scaled a fence in the dark, the cameras would’ve been unlikely to see it.

Taylor said Theobold struggled with drug abuse and would not be surprised if he died from a drug overdose but she felt a drowning would be unlikely.

“I can’t accept drowning in that reservoir. He did not, he was a strong swimmer. He swam like a fish since he was 2 years old. He would not drown in that reservoir,” said Taylor.

Andy Fu grew up with Theobold in West Dundee, Illinois and lived with him in Colorado until about a year ago.

“I do think that the big, the big question here is how he ended up in that reservoir,” said Fu.

Now living in Wisconsin, Fu told FOX31 his friend struggled with substance abuse but said if his friend died from an overdose, he suspected someone else put his body in the reservoir.

“When you get to people in these (drug) communities right there, they don’t call cops, right? They don’t call the police officers, even if it’s the logical thing to do. Even if they wouldn’t get in trouble but for all we know, they all had drugs in the house or they provided the drugs, which can be a criminal offense as well.”

The water treatment plant is surrounded by a fence, so lifting a body over the fence and dropping it into the reservoir might seem unlikely. But Fu and Taylor said without an autopsy report they can’t help but wonder.

“If the autopsy shows that he overdosed then it’d be really difficult for me to understand how he got in that reservoir,” said Fu.

The Adams County Coroner has not responded to FOX31’s inquiry about whether a preliminary finding suggested a drowning or not, and Northglenn police refused to say what the coroner’s office has shared with detectives.

Toxicology results (which look for drugs in the bloodstream) can take up to 18 weeks so it may be another four months before the final autopsy report is released to the public.

A spokeswoman for the Northglenn Police Department said detectives would welcome new information in the case but said they have no reason to pursue a criminal case at the moment after canvassing for clues in the neighborhood and reviewing surveillance video from the treatment plant.