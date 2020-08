GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Grand County Emergency Management issued mandatory evacuations on CR30: Sugarloaf Campground and South Fork Campground and road closures of CR3 and CR30.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office and Hot Sulphur Springs Fire are responding to a wildland fire on CR30, south of Williams Fork Reservoir.

Per the sheriff, this is Forest Service land near Henderson Mill. Heavy air support has been ordered.

Updates will be posted as they are received.