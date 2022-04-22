UPDATE (7:32 p.m.): The Mandatory Evacuation Notice has been lifted for the area of Peyton Hwy to Hwy 24, Bradshaw to Spencer Rd. Residents are permitted to return home.

PEYTON, Colo. — Peyton Hwy to Hwy 24, Bradshaw to Spencer Rd is under a Mandatory Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of Bradshaw Rd and Blue Lake Ln.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported the fire on their Facebook page and provided an evacuation map.

Evacuate the area immediately. Call 911 only if you are in immediate danger.

This article will be updated.