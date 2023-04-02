(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A mandatory evacuation order has been given to residents in El Paso County due to a wildland fire Sunday afternoon on April 2, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO).

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) reported the fire near Newt Drive and Highway 24. Crews estimate the fire to be approximately 10 acres with 50 percent containment.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy of FOX21’s Weekend Anchor, Rachel Saurer

Courtesy of FOX21’s Weekend Anchor, Rachel Saurer

Courtesy of FOX21’s Weekend Anchor, Rachel Saurer

Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

The mandatory evacuation order was given for those living near Preble Drive and Boreal Drive (west of Newt Drive). CSFD said it is hoping to lift mandatory evacuations in about an hour.

A pre-evacuation warning has also been given for residents within a two-mile radius of Peterson Road and Galley Road.

“Be prepared to leave. If you are in danger, evacuate immediately,” stated EPSO.

CSFD is assisting the Cimarron Hills Fire Department with the wildland fire. Crews reported “heavy fuels involved.” The community is warned of heavy smoke in the area.

Check back with FOX21 for more updates on this fire.