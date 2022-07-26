Japanese beetles are everywhere this season and they’re attacking our flowers, trees and shrubs. These Japanese beetles are highly destructive and can be very difficult and expensive to control.

Douglas Long our garden expert at Country Fair Gardens shows us some ways to control these little beetles.

The least expensive way to get rid of Japanese beetles is by hand picking them. It’s time consuming, but it’s also the most effective way to get rid of these pests. The key is to be diligent. When you pick them off, put them in a solution of dish soap and water, which will cause them to drown.

There are several products available at your nursery gardens that can be purchased to help eliminate and or control them from coming back each year.