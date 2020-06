AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department report a man with a gunshot wound is in stable condition after being driven to the hospital on Sunday night.

According to the APD, the scene of the shooting is near the 3100 block of North Victor Street. The only detail APD released was that the suspect is described as a black male.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, call 303.627.3100 or @CrimeStoppersCO.