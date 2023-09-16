AURORA, Colo (KDVR) — A man with nine active felony warrants is in custody after a lengthy standoff in Aurora.

Aurora police took David Nava-Delgado, 26, into custody on Friday after they said he barricaded himself inside a home near the northeast corner of Airport Boulevard and East Colfax Avenue, prompting a shelter-in-place for neighbors nearby.

Charlie Mangus, who lives in the area, tells FOX31 this is usually a quiet neighborhood.

“It was shocking to say the least because nothing like that’s ever happened. It’s usually really quiet,” Mangus said. “We never have issues like this.”

After 12 hours of negotiations and attempted contact failed, police said they forced entry and took Nava-Delgado into custody.

“The not knowing is what was concerning,” Mangus said.

Police said Nava Delgado had nine active felony warrants including Colorado Organized Crime, probation violations and dangerous drugs.

Aurora police said this is still an ongoing investigation.