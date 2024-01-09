DENVER (KDVR) — A Glenwood Springs man was sentenced Monday to serve three years in community corrections for felony menacing with a real or simulated weapon after he posted threatening comments online.

Charles Draughn, 27, was arrested Jan. 25, 2023, in Snowmass after posting several comments to the Summit Daily News Instagram account wherein he threatened teachers and Summit School District staff, including Superintendent Tony Byrd.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office reported on Jan. 25 that it received a notification from Garfield County Communications Authority about an individual who was believed to be armed and had threatened a Summit County school. They located Draughn in the Old Snowmass area, an unincorporated area of Pitkin County, just after 10 a.m. on Jan. 25.

The manhunt resulted in all Pitkin County schools going into a secure status at about 9 a.m. that day

The Summit Daily News’ editor reported the comments to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office leading the Frisco and Dillon Police Departments to launch a joint investigation with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

“I want to thank this rapid, coordinated response by local and state law enforcement agencies to avoid what could have been a tragedy in our community,” said Heidi McCollum, 5th Judicial District Attorney, in a release. “The court, by sentencing Mr. Draughn to the maximum allowed by law, sent a message today which reflects the overreaching impact that Mr. Draughn’s threats to kill, had on the residents of Summit County.”

Draughn is serving his community corrections sentence in Garfield County because the 5th Judicial District (Eagle, Summit, Lake and Clear Creek counties) does not have such a facility.

Community corrections is an alternative placement to prison or jail for felony offenders. The program combines residential supervision and treatment for offenders ineligible for probation supervision or who are awaiting parole placement.

The judge additionally ordered a mental health evaluation and for Draughn to pay all related court costs and fines. In addition, the judge extended the mandatory protection order already in place to include all Summit County schools and facilities.