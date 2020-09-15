Man who shot at Denver police officers found guilty of assault

DENVER (KDVR) — A jury found 30-year-old Datwon Armstrong guilty of assaulting a Denver police officer on Monday, according to Denver District Attorney Beth McCann.

Armstrong was the passenger in a car that was pulled over by police on July 12, according to the DA’s office. After running the plates and licenses, officers were alerted the car was wanted in a hit-and-run incident.

Armstrong fled on foot and when officers chased after him, he fired four shots at them, officials reported. Neither officer was hit, nor did they return fire.

The officers found Armstrong hiding near West Ohio Avenue and North Hazel Street and arrested him. The DA’s office said a .357 magnum handgun was found nearby.

Armstrong had two felony warrants from other Colorado jurisdictions for escaping. His sentencing hearing is set for Nov. 13.