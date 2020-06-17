Man who admitted to using methamphetamine before deadly crash sentenced

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Eric Jacob Baum, 37, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday for vehicular homicide in the 2019 death of Timothy Joseph Powers, 61. Baum admitted to driving while high on methamphetamine going at speeds as high as 80 mph before the crash.

The crash happened on June 6, 2019. Baum was driving on 120th Avenue in Adams County when he ran off the road and crashed into two trees and a large boulder. Powers, a passenger, was killed.

At the time of the crash, Baum was on probation and his driving privileges were revoked as a habitual offender through 2023. He pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.

At Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, Senior Deputy District Attorney Christopher Rossi said it was “horrific crash” and it was fortunate that no other traffic was on the road at the time or other innocent drivers could have been injured or killed.

He asked for a 12-year prison sentence which Adams County District Judge Caryn Datz imposed.