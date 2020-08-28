Man stabbed multiple times in Longmont, police looking for suspects

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — Longmont police report a 51-year-old transient man was found stabbed multiple times on the 1400 block of Dry Creek Road on Tuesday.

Police say they responded to a welfare check and possible shooting at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 25. When they found the man stabbed, officers tried to control the bleeding by putting gauze and a tourniquet on his wounds before he was transported to a Longmont hospital.

The victim was later air transported to a Denver hospital where he is in critical condition.

Longmont police have not identified any suspects in this incident. Anyone with information or who may have a video from the area is asked to contact Detective Cody Clark at the Longmont Police Department at (303) 774-4392.