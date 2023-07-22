DENVER (KDVR) — A man was shot while driving in Aurora Saturday morning, and police said the suspects were wearing ski masks.

According to Aurora Police Department, the incident happened around 8 a.m.

A man was driving north on Interstate 225 near Alameda Avenue when he was shot, APD said.

It was unclear how many suspects there were, but APD said they were driving a black Kia sedan and wearing ski masks.

Police were unsure if it was a result of road rage, and did not know the color of the ski masks, APD said.

The man who was shot had only minor injuries and was released from the hospital shortly after.

Police are looking over surveillance footage, but are asking for help from anyone who may have information on the shooting or may have seen it happen.

If you have any information, APD said to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.