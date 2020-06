AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An adult male was transported to the hospital in stable condition after being shot on the 8900 block of Colfax Avenue on Monday afternoon, according to the Aurora Police Department.

APD reports the suspect is a black male, approximately 40 years of age, wearing tan pants and last seen running westbound on Colfax armed with a gun.

Anyone with information, please call 303.627.3100 or @CrimeStoppersCO.