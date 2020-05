DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that injured one man on the 5500 block of Wheeling Street in Denver.

Shortly after midnight, DPD tweeted out the details of the active investigation. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. DPD reported no arrests have been made and did not mention any suspects.

ALERT: #Denver officers are investigating a shooting in the 5500 Blk of Wheeling St. One adult male was transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. Officers are working to develop more information. No arrests at this time. pic.twitter.com/cbB2ucjC4l — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 23, 2020

As it is an active investigation, updates will be posted as they are received.