Man shot during house party in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Thornton police are investigating a shooting that happened early this morning in the 9200 block of Vine Street.

Investigators say the shooting occurred during a house party and that one adult male was transported to an area hospital.

Authorities followed a vehicle seen leaving the area of the shooting.

That vehicle ended up crashing in the 9400 block of Grant Street.

Four people in that vehicle were injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encourage to call Thornton Police at 720-977-5150.