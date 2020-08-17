UPDATE: Man shot at Radiant Inn on Colfax, Aurora police investigating

Shooting at Radiant Inn in Aurora (Photo by Mike Roberts)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (Aug. 17, 3:31 p.m.): Aurora police describe the suspect as a black male, driving a grayish, newer model Ford F250/350 with an unknown license plate.

Aurora police report that a man was shot at the Radiant Inn at 10950 E. Colfax Ave. and has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The call came in at 2:23 p.m. of a shooting at the Radiant Inn, according to APD.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to @CrimeStoppersCO for a reward of up to $2,000.