Man shot and killed on off-ramp from Interstate 25 to 20th Street, DPD investigating homicide

DENVER (KDVR) — A man was shot and killed on the off-ramp to 20th Street from Interstate 25 early Saturday morning, according to the Denver Police Department.

DPD reported at 2:15 a.m. on Saturday that an adult male had been shot on the southbound off-ramp from I-25 to 20th Street. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

At 9:50 a.m., DPD said the victim had succumbed to his injuries and officers are now investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call 720.913.STOP (7867).