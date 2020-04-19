Man shot after argument at Green Valley Ranch area apartment

DENVER (KDVR) — An adult male was shot in the hip at an apartment in the 5900 block of Dunkirk Street on Saturday evening, April 18. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was in stable condition and expected to survive.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) received a call at 10:38 p.m. on April 18 of shots being fired.

According to DPD, an argument broke out among a group gathered in an apartment leading to the incident.

The suspect fled the scene. DPD believes this is an isolated incident with no immediate threat in the area.