Man sentenced to 30 days in jail after crashing into and killing roadside trooper

Troopers gather to honor Cody Donahue on anniversary of his death

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man convicted of fatally wounding a Colorado state trooper when he crashed into him with his vehicle has been sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Colorado State Patrol trooper Cody Donahue

Noe Gamez-Ruiz was also sentenced to two years probation and 200 hours community service.

Investigators said Noe Gamez-Ruiz was driving northbound on Interstate 25 near Castle Rock in the far right lane when he hit and killed Donahue in November 2016.

Donahue was standing in the shoulder filling out a report for a crash he was assisting another trooper with when he was struck.