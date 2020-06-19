Man sentenced for stealing women’s underwear, breaking into CU Boulder dorms

Nicholas Lorenzo was arrested for indecent exposure after a customer allegedly saw him masturbating behind the glass door of a meat counter at a Louisville Safeway.

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – Nicholas James Lorenzo, 35, was sentenced Wednesday to 26 years in prison on charges which include 22 counts of second-degree burglary, sexual exploitation of a child, theft and invasion of privacy for sexual gratification.

Lorenzo, a registered sex offender, pleaded guilty in January to breaking into University of Colorado Boulder residence halls and stealing women’s underwear.

The incidents occurred in October and November 2018. He was arrested in December 2018 shortly after arriving at Denver International Airport.

“The CU Boulder Police Department, with invaluable assistance from the Boulder Police Department, did an outstanding job with this case,” Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement.

“But for their teamwork and their tireless efforts, this man would never have been brought to justice. Obviously, his actions were extremely disturbing — especially for the victims. Our Sex Assault Unit worked hard to secure the just outcome. This outcome reflects the impact to the victims, the seriousness of his many offenses, and the danger he posed to this community.”