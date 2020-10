PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) — A 54-year-old man who requires medication was last seen on foot in the 200 block of Broadway Avenue at 7 p.m. on Monday evening.

Ethan Oyler is described as a white male, 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds with reddish, blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a gray long John shirt with blue jeans and eyeglasses.

If seen, call 911 or the Pueblo Police Department at 719.553.2502.