Man pleads guilty to killing landlord and roommate in Commerce City

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Thomas Holleman, Jr. plead guilty to charges of first-degree murder on Monday for a double homicide that occurred in Commerce City last year.

On April 5, 2019, Commerce City police responded to a 911 call from Holleman stating he had just killed his landlord and one of his roommates. When officers arrived, Mary Broad and Raphael Sassi were deceased with multiple shots to the chest and head.

Jury selection began Monday on the trial of Holleman. He plead guilty to one count of first-degree murder and one count of second degree murder.

Holleman faces life in prison without parole, plus up to 48 years for both murder charges.

Sentencing is set for April 10 at 1:30 p.m. in Adams County District Court.