Man killed in shooting near Benedict Fountain Park, DPD reports

DENVER (KDVR) — According to the Denver Police Department, an adult male was shot and killed near the 300 block of 22nd Street early Saturday morning.

DPD officers responded to a shooting around 2 a.m. in the Five Points neighborhood where they found an adult male had been shot and his condition was unknown.

Reference 22nd St, the adult male victim died from his injuries. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding this shooting and are requesting anyone with information call Crime Stoppers. 720.913.STOP (7867)

No arrests have been made in this case. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 20, 2020

Approximately eight hours later, DPD reported the man died from his injuries and no arrests had been made.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and request anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).