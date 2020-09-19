Man killed in Evans motel shooting; suspect in custody

EVANS, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was killed in a shooting at a motel in Evans early Friday morning.

According to the Evans Police Department, about 3:50 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired at the Roadway Inn, which is located at 3015 Eighth Ave.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later Friday, investigators arrested 29-year-old Joseph Gonzales, of Greeley, on first-degree murder charges.

According to EPD, no other suspects are believed to be at large.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact EPD at: 970-339-2441.

The victim’s name and age have not yet been released.