DENVER (KDVR) — According to the Denver Police Department, an adult male was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning following a shooting that occurred on the 1200 block of North Yates Street.

No other details are available. The victim’s condition is unknown. No arrests have been made and police do not have any suspects at this time.