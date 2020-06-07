Man found with gunshot wounds, investigation underway in Northglenn

News

by: Colleen Flynn

Posted: / Updated:

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — Northglenn Police officers discovered a man with gunshot wounds on the 300 block of Malley Drive early Sunday morning.

Approximately 2:50 a.m. on June 7, NPD officers were dispatched to the location of shots fired and made contact with a male sustaining gunshot wounds, according to the NPD.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. NPD is currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Damon Hoodak at 303.450.8317.

