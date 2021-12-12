Man found shot to death inside Pueblo restaurant; police searching for answers

Police respond to shooting at Chelsey’s Wings, Burgers, and Spirits Saturday night.

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man is dead after he was shot to death early Sunday morning in a Pueblo eatery.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), around 12:45 a.m. police responded to 727 N. Main St. (Chelsey’s Restaurant and Lounge) regarding a shooting.

On Sunday, December 12, 2021, at approximately 12:45 a.m., Pueblo police responded to 727 N. Main St. (Chelsey’s Restaurant and Lounge) regarding a shooting. A shooting victim was located inside the business.



The victim, an adult male, was pronounced deceased on scene. pic.twitter.com/J7iVREMrCl — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) December 12, 2021

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot inside the restaurant. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner after appropriate notifications.

Currently, Pueblo police are interviewing several people and have identified a person of interest.

If you have any information about this incident, call Detective Jonathan McClusky at (719) 568-4571. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867).

According to PPD, this shooting marks the 27th homicide in the city of Pueblo in 2021.