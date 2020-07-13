Man found shot in Lakewood apartment parking lot, police investigating

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A 27-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound in the Waterfront Apartments parking lot at 10555 W. Jewell Ave. by Lakewood Police officers on Saturday morning.

The man was immediately taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

LPD was responding to a call of shots fired when they found the victim at approximately 3 a.m.

A 27-year-old male suspect has been identified in this case. He has not been arrested or charged, and this case remains active.

Neither men’s identities are currently being released.

