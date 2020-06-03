Man found dead inside a stolen car in Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — Longmont police responded to a call of a possible shooting in the 1200 block of Hunter Court on Wednesday at approximately 4:15 A.M. Suspects fled the area after the shooting.

Police found a deceased 34-year-old male victim inside a stolen car approximately 90 minutes later. His name is being withheld pending notification of the family.

The car was found abandoned in front of a home on Valentine Lane.

Longmont Police are looking for two suspects and the suspect vehicle described as a white older model lifted 4×4 Toyota pick up, with an extended cab.

Longmont Police Department are asking asking for help in identifying the possible suspects, the driver has been identified. Call Detective Matthew Cage at 303-651-8520 with tips or information.