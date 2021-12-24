Man escapes arrest during standoff in Aurora

Police in Aurora are looking for Damien Romaine Moore who evaded arrest during a barricade situation. (photo credit: Aurora Police Department)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Aurora police are looking for a man who evaded arrest during a barricade situation on Thursday night.

Forty-two-year-old Damien Romaine Moore is wanted for first-degree assault and false imprisonment related to a domestic violence incident.

Police and SWAT team members attempted to arrest Moore as he barricaded himself in the 24000 block of East Applewood Drive. Police closed South Aurora Parkway from Orchard Road to Applewood Road.

Aurora police said they attempted to resolve the incident peacefully, giving multiple commands for Moore to surrender. The SWAT team searched the home using a drone, robot and finally a police dog, but couldn’t find anyone inside.

According to police, Moore was confirmed to be inside the home as a perimeter was being set up, but officers couldn’t find him in their search efforts.