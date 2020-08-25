Man drowns in Lake Granby despite rescue efforts

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man drowned in Lake Granby near Stillwater Campground on Monday afternoon after attempting to retrieve a small water tube, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say at approximately 2:30 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was received of a possible drowning. A member of Grand County Search and Rescue who was in the campground, along with other bystanders, used personal watercraft to attempt to rescue the man but were unsuccessful.

Emergency personnel from the GCSO, Grand Lake Fire Protection District, Grand Fire, Grand County EMS, MedEvac, and the U.S Forest Service, responded and utilized watercraft and air assets during their search efforts.

With the assistance of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office submersible drone and Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the body of an adult male was recovered around 7:15 p.m.

“It is another tragic incident in Grand County; our community and first responders are still recovering from the drowning just a few short weeks ago, and today is another reminder of just how quickly life can change”, Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said. “Our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends as they work through this difficult time.”