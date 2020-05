DENVER (KDVR) — A man died from a stabbing at an Aurora-area hospital on Friday, according to the Denver Police Department.

Officers responded to an adult male stabbing victim who walked in to an Aurora-area hospital at approximately 1 a.m. on Friday. It was reported the incident occurred in Denver and DPD located a scene in the 1800 block of South Quebec Street.

DPD is now investigating the incident as a homicide. Anyone with information is encouraged to call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867.